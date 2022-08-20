Is it safe to travel to Mexico after the U.S. State Department recently issued an advisory?

On Wednesday, August 17th, the US State Department widened its “do not travel” warning to cover six of Mexico’s 31 states and urged Americans to “reconsider travel” to 11 more after a wave of orchestrated violence by criminal cartels across the country.

(mx.usembassy.gov/statement).- In one week, civilians were murdered and cars and buildings burned all along the US-Mexico border, including in the border city of Tijuana.

Criminal groups burned down 25 convenience stores of the same chain in 24 hours, in the states of Jalisco and Guanajuato, which is a direct attack on the private initiative.

The US State Department cited an “increased risk of crime and kidnapping” in certain areas of Mexico.

A spokesperson for the State Department declared in an email that the agency regularly reviews all Travel Advisories to ensure U.S. citizens have the most relevant and timely information to make the most informed decisions regarding their safety and security when traveling overseas.

Last week, the State Department issued an alert to U.S. citizens when reports of “multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity” surfaced in Tijuana and the surrounding area. On Monday, August 15th, in a press briefing, Department spokesperson Ned Price said there were no reports to share on U.S. citizens being injured or killed in the incident.

