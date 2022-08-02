International airlines are increasing its flights’ frequencies to Cancun

The Mexican Caribbean is expected to register 50 thousand flights in the second semester of 2022.

For the second half of the year, the offer of flights to Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean will be 50 thousand flights, which is a 29% of what was registered in 2019 in terms of air connectivity.

Darío Flota Ocampo, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council, explained that airlines such as Turkish Airlines, Air Caraïbes, Air Canada and TUI are increasing their frequencies, as well as activating seasonal routes, which translates into connectivity with 29 countries and 126 cities.

In the case of the airline Air Caraïbes, it announced the route from Paris-Orly as of October 22, with two weekly flights, in addition to the fact that they will be adding one more for December.

Turkish Airlines will operate three additional flights on its Istanbul-Mexico-Cancun route, increasing from seven to 11 weekly frequencies from October 30.

And TUI, the largest tour operator in the world, announced that from November up to 12 flights a week are scheduled from the United Kingdom to Cancun; eight frequencies from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, in addition, flights from Belgium and Holland to Cancun are also expected.

Air Canada also announced that it will resume flights from Toronto to Cozumel starting October 30 with a weekly frequency during November, twice in December and three starting in January.

