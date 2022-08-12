IHOP to open in Cancun

With the increase in economic activity in Cancun, hundreds of national and international establishments have been encouraged to open their businesses in the State and one of them is the famous restaurant chain specializing in breakfast, IHOP.

The place where ‘coffee never ends’ arrives in Cancun and will be located in front of Walmart, on Xcaret Avenue, Manzana 1, Lot 3-02, Esquina Onix Supermanzana 35 Zona Centro.

Users on social networks began to replicate the news after Facebook pages announced that next Monday, August 22, the famous hotcake restaurant would be opening its doors in Cancun.

The premises of the IHOP restaurant in Cancun are still in the process of being remodeled after the departure of Applebee’s.

In fact, IHOP is hiring and they have a poster with the legend, “We are looking for your smile!“, and a list of the job offers available.

It should be noted that the official IHOP Mexico Facebook account has not yet posted the date.

