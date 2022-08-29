Hundreds visit Sisal on the last Sunday of the Summer Vacation period

Hundreds of people flocked to the beaches of Sisal to enjoy a beautiful day on the last Sunday of the summer school holidays.
The coming and going of private vehicles and shuttles was constant since early in the morning in Sisal, Yucatan.
In Hunucmá, rows of people could be seen at the bus stop on the route to Sisal heading to the beach.
Sisal attracted many people not only to say goodbye to the holidays but also because the red tide has not reached the port (unlike Progreso). In fact, the sea was crystal clear and clean.
Vendors of ice cream, pork rinds, and other products were observed walking along the beach.
Meanwhile, in Progreso, the red tide has been going on for several weeks, and so there are no tourists.
