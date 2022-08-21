Guns N’ Roses Gran Bailazo!

The long-awaited Guns N’ Roses concerts in Mexico are only two months away. And one of the venues is the Yucatan of course, where they will offer an explosive show on the esplanade of the Xmatkuil Fair. And the concert has been advertised on the walls of Mérida in the traditional Mexican way.
The excitement for this show is huge, and it can already be seen even on the fences.
It was in recent days when a series of images of fences in the street were spread through social networks, which were painted to promote the long-awaited concert scheduled for next October 15, where the Mexican band, Molotov, will open your show.
Have you ever imagined seeing the Gun N’ Roses promo on a fence like that?
These types of signs are a characteristic seal of our beloved Mexico, and of course, it shows the emotion of the entire city to receive one of the most important bands in rock history. That’s right, the legendary band led by Axl Rose, and Slash is present on the walls of Mérida!
