Guanajuato authorities reported blockades and three vehicles set on fire in Celaya

Libia García, secretary of the government of Guanajuato, said that individuals were identified in 2 municipalities who tried to set businesses and cars on fire, but it is now confirmed that there are detainees and no people injured.
For his part, the state governor, Diego Sinhue, gave “instructions to reinforce security and operations in permanent coordination with the municipal police forces.”
However, the University of Guanajuato announced that to prioritize the safety of the student community, face-to-face activities are suspended for the day.
During the morning press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that “members of the Mexican Army arrived in the area because it seems that there was an encounter between two local criminal gangs and that caused the burning.”
In addition, the president declared that there are already detainees in this case.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
After five days, fire in Cuba continues out of control
A lightning strike, a chain of.
-
US Embassy issues security alert for Guadalajara after shootings, blockades, and clashes
State authorities reported a confrontation between.
-
Yucatan will participate in the International Gastronomic Contest in Spain
In the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy.
-
New Volaris direct flight Mérida-Bajío to start operations on November 18
The Government of Yucatan, through the.
-
Cuba was forced to take one of its largest power plants offline Monday due to a massive fire
Cuba was forced to take one.
-
Mercado Libre plans to expand its crypto trading feature across Latin America
Mercado Libre, Latin America’s largest e-commerce.
-
New 20-peso coin commemorates the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico
Banco de México put into circulation.
-
Colombia’s new President Gustavo Petro delivered a memorable speech at inauguration
Following a historic election victory in.
-
Pope Francis expressed his concern for the indigenous peoples of Brazil’s Amazon region
Pope Francis will install the first.
-
Texas governor sends 68 migrants to NYC
According to New York City Mayor.
Leave a Comment