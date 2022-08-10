Guanajuato authorities reported blockades and three vehicles set on fire in Celaya

Libia García, secretary of the government of Guanajuato, said that individuals were identified in 2 municipalities who tried to set businesses and cars on fire, but it is now confirmed that there are detainees and no people injured.

For his part, the state governor, Diego Sinhue, gave “instructions to reinforce security and operations in permanent coordination with the municipal police forces.”

However, the University of Guanajuato announced that to prioritize the safety of the student community, face-to-face activities are suspended for the day.

During the morning press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that “members of the Mexican Army arrived in the area because it seems that there was an encounter between two local criminal gangs and that caused the burning.”

In addition, the president declared that there are already detainees in this case.

