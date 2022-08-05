Four news cases of Monkeypox confirmed in Mérida

After confirming the first two cases of monkeypox in Yucatan, the local Ministry of Health (SSY) reported that four new infections have been confirmed, so a total of six patients have the disease in the state now.
The SSY indicated that all actions and measures are being followed in accordance with the protocols established by the federal Ministry of Health.
The new infections correspond to four men whose ages range from 23 to 40 years old and all residents of Mérida.
Local health reported that the four patients are reported stable; They remain isolated and under medical treatment.
The SSY reiterated the call to maintain sanitary and healthy distance measures to prevent its spread, since its transmission occurs through close physical contact with injuries, bodily secretions, saliva droplets, as well as contaminated objects and surfaces.
Likewise, citizens are asked to be aware of the main symptoms of this disease, which are fever and the presence of skin lesions 2 days after the symptoms began. These eruptions are very characteristic, due to the presence of liquid or pus with redness on the edge. These specks are usually larger and more abundant than in the case of chickenpox.
Associated symptoms include headaches, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.
In case of skin lesions and any of the related symptoms, people are asked to go to their health center or family doctor to rule out or confirm their case, as well as to stay isolated and avoid contact with more people to prevent the disease from spreading.
The Ministry of Health asks the population to remain calm and not lower their guard in sanitary measures, such as the use of face masks, constant hand washing and to keep a healthy distance.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
