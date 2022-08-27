Forbes calls “Rosas & Xocolate” a dreamy pink mansion

Check out this Dreamy Pink Mansion In The Heart Of The White City.

Ever since I saw photos of a friend’s trip to Mérida, Mexico, I couldn’t get the destination out of my head. Sure, I was drawn in by the historic city’s ample charm, culture, architecture, art, and food scene.

But the images that kept lingering in my mind were of Rosas & Xocolate Boutique Hotel and Spa: the pair of colonial mansions with bright pink walls surrounded by lush greenery, with a tequila bar, shaded courtyards, central courtyard pool, and buzzy rooftop and patio spaces left a lasting impression.

Once I learned that each of the boutique hotel’s rooms have private outdoor soaking tubs, I booked a flight.

Mérida is the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatan, and its rich history is both Mayan and colonial. Ancient ruins and stunning cenotes surround the area, and pastel palaces line the city’s plazas.

Avenue Paseo de Montejo, the city’s wide, leafy major boulevard, was built in the 19th century in the style of the famous boulevards of Europe.

On a lively corner of this main boulevard sits Rosas & Xocolate design-driven boutique hotel. Due to its prime location along Avenue Paseo de Montejo, its eye-catching hot pink exterior, and popular patio restaurant, it can’t be missed while touring Mérida.

