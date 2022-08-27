Forbes calls “Rosas & Xocolate” a dreamy pink mansion

Check out this Dreamy Pink Mansion In The Heart Of The White City.
Ever since I saw photos of a friend’s trip to Mérida, Mexico, I couldn’t get the destination out of my head. Sure, I was drawn in by the historic city’s ample charm, culture, architecture, art, and food scene.
But the images that kept lingering in my mind were of Rosas & Xocolate Boutique Hotel and Spa: the pair of colonial mansions with bright pink walls surrounded by lush greenery, with a tequila bar, shaded courtyards, central courtyard pool, and buzzy rooftop and patio spaces left a lasting impression.
Once I learned that each of the boutique hotel’s rooms have private outdoor soaking tubs, I booked a flight.
Mérida is the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatan, and its rich history is both Mayan and colonial. Ancient ruins and stunning cenotes surround the area, and pastel palaces line the city’s plazas.
Avenue Paseo de Montejo, the city’s wide, leafy major boulevard, was built in the 19th century in the style of the famous boulevards of Europe.
On a lively corner of this main boulevard sits Rosas & Xocolate design-driven boutique hotel. Due to its prime location along Avenue Paseo de Montejo, its eye-catching hot pink exterior, and popular patio restaurant, it can’t be missed while touring Mérida.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON FORBES.COM
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan is a worthy representative of the meetings industry in the Americas
In the 12th edition of IBTM.
-
Chiles en Nogada Festival, a national gastronomic attraction
Toluca hosts the food pairing of.
-
Are Cheetos made of plastic?
Cheetos have been a very popular.
-
US State Department Urges Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico
The U.S. government has issued another.
-
Jared Kushner says he might one day become immortal
Jared Kushner says he’s keeping trim.
-
At 90, Don Edilberto Uc keeps selling “Granizados” in the streets of Merida
At almost 90 years of age,.
-
Meat Festival at Tizimin’s traditional Cattle Market in September
The municipality of Tizimín will celebrate.
-
Justice for the death of Hachi and Xolito, two dogs poisoned in Mérida
The pitbull and Xoloitzcuintle were allegedly.
-
Carnival Cruise Line will accept Covid self-tests when it comes to unvaccinated guests
Carnival Cruise Line will allow unvaccinated guests.
-
Bacalar means “place where the sky is born”
Bacalar is Mexico’s Pueblo Mágico (Magic.
Leave a Comment