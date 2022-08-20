Five fishermen return to port after ten days adrift in the open sea

Family members of 5 fishermen who were adrift for about 10 days in their 32-foot-long boat in the Celestun Sea received happy news at dawn. They had gone fishing on July 28, to return no later than 14 days.

According to what was found out, Mr. Fernando José Mendoza Dorantes, 54, reported that his boat “Saúl, El Terrible” with 5 people on board went fishing, but did not return, so he reported to the Captaincy several days ago. The concern and anxiety of his relatives were evident, who requested urgent help from the Government, to start the search soon by air and sea, since the days passed with the fear that “bad weather” would worsen the situation, and with the hope that they will find them alive.

And so it was when the first rays of the sun came out, they made their appearance, whose rescue was in charge of the crew of the boat “Chicche” to enter the fishing refuge with Germán Berezaluces Ruiz, 39 years old (captain of the boat); Erick (a) “The mute”, 24 years old; Elías Eleazar Tamay, 30 years old; Raymundo David López Cauich, 26 years old and José Luis Aguilar, 33 years old. Despite ten days, only two had symptoms of dehydration, so they were taken to the Health Center of this port for better care.

The seamen were very grateful for the hand extended to them by Mr. Cecilio Marrufo, captain of the Chicche vessel, who of all were the only ones who noticed when they were asking for help some 86 nautical miles away, apart from them he gave them power and supplies so that endure until reaching the Yucalpeten port of shelter.

