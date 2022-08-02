First District Judge in Yucatan grants a second definitive suspension to Section 5 of the Maya Train

The First District Judge in Yucatan, Adrián Fernando Novelo, granted a second definitive suspension to the construction of Section 5 of the Mayan Train.

Despite the fact that until now the court has not made public the document where the new suspension is reported, it is assumed that the civil association Defending the Right to a Healthy Environment (DMAS), emerged victorious before the injunction where it challenged the Fund National Tourism Promotion Fund (FONATUR) and Fonatur Tren Maya for not having the required environmental permits to start construction.

This new suspension means that the court would again stop the works that López Obrador recently supervised last weekend in Quintana Roo.

On the other hand, the judge denied granting this resource to the organization that had argued that different authorities had not obtained various permits related to environmental regulations and territorial planning.

Back on May 30, the same court granted the definitive suspension of the works of the Mayan Train, Section 5 South located between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, Quintana Roo.

The reason for the suspension was that the works did not comply with the corresponding Environmental Impact Statement (MIA), which was required to start the work. This information was shared by the DMAS organization through its social networks.

However, this suspension was ignored by the federal government when it classified the construction of the Maya Train as a national security issue in order to ignore the environmental regulations.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared on Monday, August 1st, that the Presidency of the Republic or the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) are the ones who have legal control of the Maya Train, not FONATUR, not anybody else.

In his morning conference this Monday at the National Palace, López Obrador announced that he will deliver to the federal judge, Adrián Novelo, all the information in which it was declared that the Maya Train is a national security project, and therefore, it cannot be stopped by a judge.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments