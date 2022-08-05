First cabin of the Maya Train leaves the plant for testing

“The first cabin of the Maya Train manufactured at the Alstom-Bombardier Facilities, in Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo, has already left the plant”, revealed the user of the social networks Dino Madrid, who accompanied the text with the image of the cabin.
The vehicle left the plant on Thursday, August 4th, and it was taken to the Tepeapulco municipality to carry out the bearing tests. This is the first cabin made by the company located in Hidalgo, where the 42 trains with 210 wagons of the Maya Train will be built.
Ya salió la primera cabina del Tren Maya de las Instalaciones de Alstom – Bomaider, en Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo.— Dino Madrid 🔻 (@dinomadridmx) August 4, 2022
Va a su instalación para pruebas de rodamiento. 🚆 pic.twitter.com/vuZ0piWFXe
Manuel Zavala, former Welfare delegate, presented the first cabin of the Mayan Train that will undergo rolling tests.
The transport left the manufacturing plant located in Ciudad Sahagún, in Hidalgo, of the company that won the tender to build 42 trains.
The construction of these trains by the company Bombardier, now owned by Alstom, located in Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo, was the wish of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador even before his administration began, since it was with this same company that provided the Mexico City Metro with brand new trains back in 2002, when Lopez Obrador was the mayor of Mexico City.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
