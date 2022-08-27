Fire consumes two apartments in Cancun residential area ​​

Two apartments caught fire on the night of Friday, August 26th, in the Residencial Turquesa subdivision, in Region 249 of Cancun, Quintana Roo, with no reported injuries.

(Milenio).- The incident was reported around 10:00 p.m. to the 911 Emergency Number and was attended by firefighters, after residents of the area requested the help of emergency services, as the fire threatened to spread to more apartments.

Apparently, the flames were generated by a short circuit in one of the rooms, and the fire grew with such intensity, that it quickly spread to another apartment on the same floor.

The fire was controlled in a matter of 30 minutes by firefighters from the Cancun Fire Department.

