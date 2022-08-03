Expo Senior Citizen 2022 to take place in Merida Aug. 27-28

With the aim of bringing the wide diversity of opportunities and benefits that it offers, the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) Yucatan announced the Expo Senior Citizen 2022, which will be held on August 27 and 28, in the” Ek Balam” hall of the “Siglo XXI” Convention Center.
María Teresa Boehm Calero, head of the agency, pointed out that, following the instruction of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, to promote spaces for participation and social inclusion for this sector, as well as programs to improve their quality of life, The Expo Senior Citizen will be open on hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Sunday 28, the second edition of the Danzón Contest will take place at 6:00 p.m., and during the two days, services will be offered, such as medical attention, ophthalmic evaluation and oral cleaning for senior citizens.
There will also be a module for the issuance of credentials from the National Institute for the Elderly (Inapam), birth certificates and Unique Population Registry Codes (CURP).
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
