Body of a woman found in Isla Mujeres

Body found in Isla Mujeres not that of missing 12-year-old girl

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — The body of a female found late Monday night is not that of a missing Isla Mujeres teen. On Tuesday morning, the FGE of Quintana Roo verified that the female is not the municipality’s missing 12-year-old Fernanda N.

“The FGE of Quintana has started an investigation after the discovery of the lifeless body of an adult female in the Municipality of Isla Mujeres. First test data rule out that it is Fernanda “N”,” the agency posted.

The body, which has since been determined to be of an adult woman, was located by Isla Mujeres authorities after a 911 report Tuesday around 10:00 p.m. The unidentified woman’s body was located on the continental mainland near a public cenote.

She was found handcuffed and bagged on a dirt road near Químico Pastrana Avenue. Additional information has not been provided.

The Yucatan Times

Editorial Board

—







Comments

comments