Dead body found floating in the waters of the Progreso swamp

A group of people found in the Progreso swamp the lifeless body of a person floating in the water.
The events were recorded this Friday morning, when several people, dedicated to capturing marine species, arrived at the place, located next to the Mérida-Progreso highway, and saw something floating on the water.
Later they realized that it was the body of a man, so they immediately notified the 911 emergency number.
After the report, agents of the State and Municipal Police arrived, cordoned off the area and began the pertinent investigations.
This situation caused one of the Mérida-Progreso highway lanes to be closed.
So far the identity of the man is still unknown, in addition to the fact that no more information has been provided such as particular signs that could help to identify him.
This fatal event is added to those that occurred last Sunday, when a girl and her grandmother lost their lives when the mototaxi in which they were traveling was hit by a vehicle in the Mérida-Progreso.
And on Monday, August 1st, a man died when an explosion and fire occurred in a fishing boat that was in the sheltered port of Yucalpetén.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
