Cuba announced it will begin purchasing US dollars at nearly five times the current rate

On Thursday, August 4th, Cuba announced it will begin purchasing dollars and other convertible currencies at nearly five times the current rate in an effort to undercut the informal money market and capture the funds.
Central Bank President Marta Wilson Gonzalez, appearing on state-run television on Wednesday evening, said the state-run banking system had set a new rate of 120 pesos to the dollar, compared to the official fixed rate of 24 pesos, and 115 pesos on the informal market, according to independent online news outlet El Toque tracker, the most watched in the communist-run country.
Gonzalez said the new rate would float and did not apply to most activities of the state-dominated economy which would still operate at the fixed rate in effect for more than 18 months.
Cuba stopped accepting dollars in 2020 citing U.S. sanctions and stopped selling convertible currency for pesos to the public soon after, stating it simply did not have the cash.
Economy Minister Alejandro Gil, appearing with the central bank president on Wednesday, said in the near future he hoped to resume currency exchanges, but the first step would be capturing the informal market.
“Today there is a high level of foreign currency that is entering the country that is not being captured by the national financial system,” he said.
Hit by harsh new U.S. sanctions, the pandemic and current high international prices for goods and shipping, the near-bankrupt, import-dependent economy grew 1.3% last year after declining 10.9% in 2020. Gil said a gradual if slow recovery continued without giving figures.
Shortages of food, medicine, fuel and now electricity have led to scattered protests in recent months.
Pavel Vidal, a former Cuban central bank economist who teaches at Colombia’s Pontificia Universidad Javeriana Cali, said the measure addressed a major complaint of tourists who exchanged money at the fixed government rate in hotels and then discovered outside on the street everything is pegged at the informal rate.
Vidal said it would also benefit “the private sector which often receives foreign currency from tourists and that the banks will once more accept and exchange physical dollars at 120 which unlocks one of the major impediments that remittances had as they were fetching 24 pesos.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Remittances to Mexico totaled $27.56 billion USD in the first half of 2022
Remittances to Mexico totaled $27.56 billion.
-
Federal judge revokes all three injunctions against Section 5 of the Maya Train Project
Section 5 of the Maya Train.
-
In June, hotel occupancy reached 52% in Yucatan
In June, hotels in Yucatan registered.
-
Yucatan registered more than 300 cases of suicide during 2021
The suicide rate in Yucatan in.
-
Yucatecan Ejidatarios block the Cacalchén – Hoctún highway, they demand fair payment for their lands
A group of Yucatecan Ejidatarios blocked.
-
Red Tide forces fish and octopuses to land on the coast of Telchac, Yucatan
Hundreds of marine species have washed.
-
Cancun and Playa del Carmen are the noisiest cities in Mexico
The 911 emergency number in both.
-
Three reasons why a 2022 recession would be like no other before in the U.S.
No two recessions are alike. But.
-
Iran now talks openly about enriched uranium and nuclear weapons
Iranian officials now speak openly about.
-
One more journalist was murdered in Mexico
Another journalist has been gunned down.
Leave a Comment