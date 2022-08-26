Chiles en Nogada Festival, a national gastronomic attraction

Toluca hosts the food pairing of the 9th Chiles en Nogada Festival, which takes place from July 27 to September 30 in 16 State of Mexico municipalities.

16 chefs from Puebla, Morelos and the State of Mexico participate in the event, with dishes served in four courses, where expert chefs were in charge of preparing the chiles.

The president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Spicy Foods (Canirac), in Edomex, Mauricio Massud Martínez, reported that 55 restaurants participate in the Festival and that for this year it is expected to exceed the goal of chiles sold, which is 110 thousand. To date, 60,000 have been sold.

Mexican chef Adolfo Flores stated that although the tastes of diners invite them to innovate and create new versions of Chile en Nogada, as it is a typical dish in Mexican cuisine, it seeks to preserve the classic and traditional flavors. For his part, chef Cristian Muñoz affirmed that each year there is a commitment to make a better dish.

They highlighted that in addition to the economic benefit generated by the Festival, one of the objectives is to preserve and enhance the gastronomy of Mexico.

For this edition of the Chiles en Nogada Festival, an economic benefit of more than 100 million pesos is expected, and more than 1,200 Mexican producers will benefit from this economic spill.

