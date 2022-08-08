Chicxulub Meteorite Museum to open its doors August 9th, in Progreso

The Meteorite Museum in Progreso, a work carried out by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to provide this port with another attraction that generates economic benefits and strengthens the cultural identity of the state and the region, will open its doors to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9th.

By order of the governor, the entrance to the new attraction is free for the people of Progreso. The rest of the Yucatecans will pay 150 pesos. Mexican national from other states will pay 250 pesos and foreigners 350 pesos.

The Museum, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, will have an admission fee for children and adults over 100 pesos. In addition, people will be able to access the bathroom and shower service for a cost of 20 and 30 pesos, respectively.

The space has 8 rooms using virtual and augmented reality technology, visitors will be able to take a journey through 14 billion years of planet history and interact with the universe, learning about the 5 great extinctions, one of them with the arrival of the Chicxulub Meteorite to Earth and the gestation of new life.

In addition, they will be able to verify the various attractions and experiences offered in the Museum through mappings, augmented reality, digital tablets so that visitors can design their own dinosaur, sound design in each room, as well as figures with sound and robotic movements, through of the use of technology, of dinosaur species such as tyrannosaurs, spinosaurs, dilophosaurus, triceratops and triceratops, each one with information about its characteristics.

Visitors will be able to interact with original specimens of the oldest rocks on record and fossil evidence of the first 4 extinctions on the planet, in addition to exploring life during the Cretaceous period, which is the period when the meteorite fell, in Chixchulub, Yucatan.

As part of the attractions, in the public planters of the Museum, attendees can find 5 mega sculptures between 8 and 9 meters high, among which are the Aramberri monster or Pliosaur, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Quetzalcoatlus Nortrophi, Mosasaurus ( marine reptile) and the dinosaur parasaurolophus.

It is worth mentioning that, as a result of the efforts and coordination of Vila Dosal with the Federation, the State Government was in charge of the museography and the installation of this new attraction.

After its opening, the Meteorite Museum will become an important attraction for both locals and tourists, offering educational and interactive spaces for all.

