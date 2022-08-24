Carnival Cruise Line will accept Covid self-tests when it comes to unvaccinated guests

Carnival Cruise Line will allow unvaccinated guests to self-test themselves for Covid-19 on most cruises beginning Sept. 6.

The move is the latest to loosen the reins on pandemic-era testing and vaccination policies. This month, Carnival and other cruise lines announced they would drop their vaccination and pre-cruise testing requirement for vaccinated guests. Those changes also kick in on Sept. 6.

On cruises of 15 nights or less, Carnival will accept self-tests or lab-administered tests from unvaccinated guests. The exceptions are cruises that call in Bermuda, Canada, Greece, and Spain, which require tests to be supervised by a medical professional.

Guests will be required to present their negative test results via VeriFly or as a part of the embarkation process, regardless of which type of test they have taken.

The cruise line is no longer requiring unvaccinated guests to carry travel insurance unless required by the destination. However, travel insurance is required for all guests calling in Fiji and for unvaccinated guests calling in Bermuda.

