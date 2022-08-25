Carlos Joaquín González, governor of Quintana Roo will join AMLO’s cabinet

On August, 24th, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) confirmed that the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, will join his cabinet at the end of his term.
“Yes, he is going to work with us,” said the president during his morning conference at the National Palace, although he did not define which ministry he will join.
The change of government in Quintana Roo will take place on September 25, in which Mara Lezama, the governor-elect from Morena, will take office.
This way, Carlos Joaquín will become the fourth former governor to join the López Obrador administration after leaving office to the members of Morena.
The other governors are Quirino Ordaz, from Sinaloa, and Carlos Aysa, from Campeche, who received the embassies of Spain and the Dominican Republic respectively. While Claudia Pavlovich, from Sonora, is still waiting for the consulate in Barcelona.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Meat Festival at Tizimin’s traditional Cattle Market in September
The municipality of Tizimín will celebrate.
-
AMLO prepares decree to expropriate 190 hectares of private property in Quintana Roo
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is.
-
Prosecutor in Argentina requested a 12-year prison sentence for Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner
An Argentine federal prosecutor requested a.
-
Amazon will open new jobs in Yucatan
Amazon will offer new jobs in.
-
Woman tries to commit suicide after being sexually abused in Merida
The video of a woman trying.
-
Lopez Obrador celebrates FDI
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
-
LNG exports will boost 60% from U.S., Canada, Mexico
North American liquefied natural gas (LNG).
-
Justice for the death of Hachi and Xolito, two dogs poisoned in Mérida
The pitbull and Xoloitzcuintle were allegedly.
-
Aeroméxico is accused of causing delays at the Mexico City Airport
Aeroméxico has hit back at the.
-
Unprecedented, a man is sentenced to ten years in jail for the killing of two dogs in Queretaro
This Tuesday, August 23, Benjamín “N”,.
Leave a Comment