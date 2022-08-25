Carlos Joaquín González, governor of Quintana Roo will join AMLO’s cabinet

On August, 24th, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) confirmed that the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, will join his cabinet at the end of his term.

“Yes, he is going to work with us,” said the president during his morning conference at the National Palace, although he did not define which ministry he will join.

The change of government in Quintana Roo will take place on September 25, in which Mara Lezama, the governor-elect from Morena, will take office.

This way, Carlos Joaquín will become the fourth former governor to join the López Obrador administration after leaving office to the members of Morena.

The other governors are Quirino Ordaz, from Sinaloa, and Carlos Aysa, from Campeche, who received the embassies of Spain and the Dominican Republic respectively. While Claudia Pavlovich, from Sonora, is still waiting for the consulate in Barcelona.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

