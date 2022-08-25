Canaco Mérida announces the 22nd edition of the “Expo Feria del Comercio” trade fair

To exceed the numbers of visitors, exhibited products, and sales, the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mérida will hold one more edition of the Trade Fair Expo 2022, from October 13 to 16 at the Yucatán Siglo Convention Center XXI.

The Organizing Committee of the Trade Fair Expo, headed by the president of Canaco Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, presented the progress of the event to the media, which this year will have more than 450 stands.

The president of the Canaco Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, highlighted that this expo reaches its 22nd edition, with the best effort of the Organizing Committee chaired by Mauricio López Cantón, as well as the directors and other personnel of this chamber, to guarantee that the top business event in the southeast can restart stronger and brighter.

“Today we take the first official step of this great commercial event, which will open its doors on October 13 at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center, as a renewed, innovative expo with great appeal for exhibitors and buyers, as well as the goal of surpassing the 300 thousand visitors”, Rodríguez Gasque stressed.

In the presence of the Secretary of Economic Development and Labor, Ernesto Herrera Novelo, of the directors of the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs of Yucatan and of Economic Development and Tourism of Mérida, Antonio González Blanco and José Luis Martínez Semerena respectively, recognized the interest and support of the State Government for joining, through that agency, the promotion of the Trade Fair Expo, in which other government agencies participate. such as the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs, as well as the Mérida City Council, among others.

“Yucatan is the commercial heart of the southeast of the country, and this expo becomes an attraction to attract visitors from other states in the region who seek to acquire quality products and services with offers and promotions”, Rodríguez Gasque concluded.

The Expo Fair will once again bring together important companies from various fields that have a presence in the town and that are already benchmarks within the pavilions of this commercial event of CANACO Mérida.

