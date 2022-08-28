Campeche woman arrested during a police operation in Progreso

The operation was carried out during the early hours of Friday, on a property in the Nueva Yucalpetén neighborhood of this municipality.

A woman was detained and drugs seized during a police operation carried out on a property on Calle 35 by 126 and 128, west of Progreso, Yucatan.

Residents of the Nueva Yucalpetén neighborhood of the port, woke up yesterday with an extensive operation due to a new anti-narcotics search in the municipality, which left a woman of Campeche origin arrested after finding cocaine in the place.

The operation was carried out around 5 in the morning at the aforementioned address, where, according to the neighbors, the agents of the Federal Ministerial Police of the FGR Criminal Investigation Agency arrived to carry out the search, which was granted by a federal judge.

The extensive operation was extended with the closure of three streets that were guarded by the official vehicles of the Army, Navy, National Guard, and SSP, which were in charge of diverting vehicular traffic and that with long weapons covered the possible escape points of the involved.

The canine unit was used in the operation, which helped find the drugs in one of the pieces of the property, in a place that was said to be hidden from view.

During the search, a woman by the name of Silvia Patricia “N”, known as “Paty”, originally from Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, was arrested and cocaine and pills were seized.

Locals say that the place was visited by various people and there was always movement on the site, adding that unfortunately this situation is constantly experienced in various points of the municipality.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments