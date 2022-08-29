Body of missing radio host found in Mazatlan, Mexico

A body found earlier this week in a Mexican resort town is believed to be that of a missing former radio host, though forensic tests were pending, local authorities said on Saturday., August 27th.
(EFE).- Candida Cristal Vazquez, a former radio presenter who also worked in communications for the local police, was reported missing in late July.
The mayor of Mazatlan on Mexico’s Pacific coast, Luis Guillermo Benitez, told reporters on Saturday that tests were pending to confirm that a body found Thursday was Vazquez, but “everything indicates that it is her.”
A statement from the state attorney general on Friday said family members had identified the body as Vazquez, but that it could not yet confirm the decomposing body was hers without results from genetic tests it had performed.
Police found the body floating in a canal in Mazatlan.
Mexican media has described Vazquez as a journalist. The Committee to Protect Journalists told Reuters it was still investigating whether she was a journalist and whether her death was motivated by her profession.
2022 is already the deadliest year on record for members of the Mexican press, with at least 18 journalists killed so far, according to Article 19.
