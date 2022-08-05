  • Columns,
  • Feature,
  • PlanetYuca,
  • The Column,
  • Wildlife

    • BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-SINGING THE BLUES PHOTO ESSAY

    By on August 5, 2022
    Indigo Bunting and singing the Blues

    Enjoy this short photo essay of birds with “blue” plumage. While three are winging the blues, at the end is a bird that doesn’t like the blues. (Maybe it prefers “raspberry.”)

    Remember blue feathers are due to microscopic feather structures and light reflectance, not blue-producing pigments. Sometimes birds identified with a different color can appear blue. An earlier link to this phenomenon is below the photo essay.

    Indigo Bunting
    Tree Swallow
    Purple Gallinule
    Blue-gray Tanager
    Red-legged Honeycreeper
    Blue Grosbeak
    Yucatan Jay with adult on left
    Winging the blues, Eastern Bluebird
    Blue Jay
    Blue-and-yellow Macaw feathers
    Hyacinth Macaw
    Florida Scrub Jay
    Not everyone likes the blues, Eastern Bluebird
    BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN, AND BEYOND – GREEN AND BLUE PIGMENTS OF YOUR IMAGINATION? PART 3 of 3

    GO FIND OTHER SPECIES THAT STUNNINGLY SING THE BLUES IN NATURE

    LIST OF SPECIES:

    These blue beauties with an * asterisk have occurred or live in or transit through the Yucatan Peninsula. Those with  ^ may also live in the US some or all the time and those with just their names were photographed in Brazil but their range includes other areas.

    *^Indigo Bunting, Passerina cyanea, Colorín Azul (Spanish)

    *^Tree Swallow, Tachycineta bicolor, Golodrina Bicolor (Spanish), Kusam (Mayan)

    *^Purple Gallinule, Porphyrio martinicus, Gallineta Morada (Spanish)

    *Blue-gray Tanager, Thraupis episcopus, Tangara Azulgris (Spanish)

    *Red-legged Honeycreeper, Cyanerpes cyaneus, Mielero Patas Rojas (Spanish), Tsu’ust kaab (Mayan)

    *^Blue Grosbeak, Passerina caerulea, Picogordo Azul

    (Spanish)

    *Yucatan Jay, Cyanocorax yucatanicus, Chara Yucateca (Spanish), Ch’eel (Mayan)

    *^Eastern Bluebird, Sialia sialis, Azulejo Gorjicanelo

    (Spanish)

    ^Blue Jay, Cyanocitta cristata

    Blue-and-yellow Macaw, Ara ararauna

    Hyacinth Macaw, Anodorhynchus hyacinthinus

    ^Florida Scrub Jay, Aphelocoma coerulescens

    REFERENCES:

    Sal a Pajarear Yucatán (Guía de Aves), Birds and Reserves of the Yucatán Peninsula. A Guide to Birds of Mexico and Northern Central America

    https://birdsoftheworld.org/bow/home

    Cherie Pittillo, “nature inspired,” photographer and author, explores nature everywhere she goes. She’s identified 56 bird species in her Merida, Yucatan backyard view. Her monthly column features anecdotes about birding in Merida, Yucatan and also wildlife beyond the Yucatan.

    Contact: all4birdies@gmail.com  All rights reserved, ©Cherie Pittillo



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment