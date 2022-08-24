Bacalar means “place where the sky is born”

Bacalar is Mexico’s Pueblo Mágico (Magic Town) and a place not very crowded with tourists. This destination is 345 kilometers or just over four hours from Cancun and is a paradise that offers a relaxed atmosphere and exceptional hospitality.
(TRAVEL PULSE).- Plus, the abundance of natural wonders can disconnect anyone from their worries. Unlike other Mexican Caribbean destinations such as Playa del Carmen or Cancun, Bacalar retains its identity as a typical Mexican village of the southeast, where you can breathe peace and tranquility.
Since the time of the ancient Maya, this site was already considered an earthly paradise. The word “Bacalar” comes from the region’s original name, Sian Ka’an Bakhalal, which means “place where the sky is born surrounded by reeds.”
In Bacalar, besides swimming in the famous seven-color lagoon, you can also discover cenotes, visit the fort used to defend the town from pirates and get to know the jungle, launching yourself on a zip line. Here, there are activities for every type of traveler.
Seven-color lagoon is a special place, and as a visitor, you must be careful and respectful of the inhabitants’ rules to protect the delicate balance of nature.
Bacalar’s Boom
Governor Carlos Joaquín highlighted that Quintana Roo is experiencing a moment of development and economic growth that will detonate employment during the next 24 months.
The state governor highlighted that this entity reported economic growth of 16.7 percent in the last semester of 2021, thus obtaining first place nationally in this area. In addition, 95,000 jobs have already been recovered after more than 100,000 jobs were lost during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We continue to have an important national and foreign investment. The daily average is more or less 43,000 to 45,000 international tourists arriving in the state. These are very relevant numbers. All these facts let us continue growing and having good data at the level of economic recovery,” concluded the governor.
