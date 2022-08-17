August 20th marks the beginning of the most intense stage of the tropical cyclone season

The most intense stage of the tropical cyclone season begins on August 20th, which lasts until October 10, and the above-average forecast of formations of these phenomena is maintained.

The meteorologist of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (Uady), Juan Vázquez Montalvo, recalled that three tropical storms have formed: “Alex”, on June 5, “Bonnie”, on July 1 and “Colin”, on July 2. July.

Given the mathematical prediction models, the fourth cyclone of the season cold become a major hurricane. “In other years, as of August 15 there were four or five cyclones formed; there is a great calm due to cutting wind, dry air and dust from the Sahara, ” the expert indicated.

He explained that now there is no longer any shearing wind, only some dry air that should disappear on Thursday, which is why the models indicate that a cyclone may form in the Atlantic area.

Regarding the weekly forecast, he said that four tropical waves are expected to enter the region, which will increase the potential for heavy rains in the state.

The days will be hot to very hot with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures of 34 to 37 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 22 to 24 degrees are expected in most of the state, and 30 to 32 degrees and 24 to 26 degrees on the coast, respectively.

Vázquez Montalvo considered that given the projections that are available, the tropical wave that should reach the territory by the weekend should be strong with gusts of tropical storm wind, however, it will be necessary to wait until Thursday to know if it develops and towards where would he go?

“We will have to wait because as of August 15th there will be possible outbreaks of possible cyclones practically everywhere, now we have one next to the Bahamas, an outbreak of a possible cyclone and thus several will sprout,” he concluded.

