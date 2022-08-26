AMLO says: “I am not corrupt and neither is my brother”

On Thursday, August 25, during his daily press conference, Andrés López, president of Mexico, declared that neither his brother Pío nor he are corrupt, for which he would be willing to send a letter to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) for the case of the videos in which his brother Pío López Obrador is seen receiving cash in a yellow envelope.

When asked if he knew about the delivery of cash by David Léon, the Mexican president made the following statement:

“I would mention that in the letter when the time comes. What I know is that I am not corrupt and neither is my brother“.

He indicated that he would not testify, as he requested the defense of his brother, but he would send the text, because “I have nothing to be ashamed of.”

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments