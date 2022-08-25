AMLO prepares decree to expropriate 190 hectares of private property in Quintana Roo

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is preparing a new decree to expropriate 190.9 hectares of private property in the municipalities of Solidaridad and Tulum, Quintana Roo, for the construction of Section 5 of the Mayan Train.

According to the draft decree, which is under review by the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement, the cause of the expropriation is for the public utility of a total area of ​​190 thousand 941 square meters in favor of the Federation for the execution of section 5, north and south subsections of the Mayan Train Project, corresponding to nine privately owned properties.

On August 1, the Chief Executive published in the Official Gazette of the Federation a presidential decree ordering the expropriation of 109 hectares of private land for the construction of Section 5, in the municipalities of Benito Juárez, Puerto Morelos, Solidarity, and Tulum (in the state of Quintana Roo).

According to the new decree, once it enters into force, the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) will proceed to the immediate occupation of the material assets of the expropriation.

The Trust National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism, Fonatur Tren Maya, S.A. of C.V., and SEDATU will coordinate to cover the amount of the compensation that by law must be paid to those who prove their legitimate right, according to the appraisals issued by the Institute of Administration and Appraisals of National Assets (Instituto de Administración y Avalúos de Bienes Nacionales).







Comments

comments