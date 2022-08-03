AMLO pays one million euros per month to the Díaz-Canel dictatorship for the presence of Cuban doctors in Mexico

More than one million euros per month, is the AMLO’s payment to the Díaz-Canel dictatorship for the presence of Cuban doctors in Mexico.

According to the collaboration agreement between the two governments – made known by the journalist Lourdes Mendoza – the IMSS had to deposit 50% of the amount of the first monthly payment as an advance to guarantee Cuban health personnel the minimum conditions for their stay.

Since last May 9, when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) announced that around 500 Cuban doctors would arrive in Mexico to alleviate the existing “deficit” of Mexican doctors and who would be taken to the most remote communities from the country where there is no medical care. A strong controversy has been generated by the conditions in which the doctors from the Caribbean island would come.

The journalist Lourdes Mendoza, in her column published in El Financiero, revealed that she had a copy of the agreement between the government of AMLO and that of Miguel Díaz-Canel in which the AMLO administration agrees to pay the Cuban Medical Services Marketer S.A, one million euros per month for the “services” of the doctors of that country in Mexico.

According to the journalist, a total of 610 male and female doctors will cover part of the 5,329 medical vacancies that were not claimed by Mexican health professionals in highly marginalized areas of the national territory.

Journalist Lourdes Mendoza announced the collaboration agreement between the AMLO government and the Díaz-Canel regime for the services of more than 600 Cuban doctors. (Photo: courtesy Lourdes Mendoza)



The agreement, in its eighth clause that refers to the amount of the consideration, states that, “as part of the cooperation, the IMSS will grant as consideration to the CSMC, SA, a monthly amount of up to 1,177,300.00 (one million one hundred seventy-seven thousand three hundred 00/100 euros) calculated at the fixed exchange rate of 20.7 pesos for each euro, which corresponds to the effective participation of up to 600 health professionals.

The communicator specified that the payments will be made to an account of CSMC, SA, by means of a bank transfer to an account of Banco Internacional de Comercio, SA, with address at Inmobiliaria Monte Barreto, Jerusalem building, ground floor, 3rd avenue, e/ 78 and 80, Miramar, Playa, Havana, Cuba.

Lourdes Mendoza revealed that to guarantee the arrival of the first Cuban doctors, which has already happened, the IMSS had to deposit 50% of the amount of the first monthly payment as an advance to guarantee Cuban health personnel the minimum conditions for their stay. Subsequently, it will cover the monthly payments during the first 10 days of each subsequent month.

When converting from euros to pesos, the Mexican government would be paying around 39,000 pesos per month for each Cuban doctor. However, the money would not be received by them, but by the Díaz-Canel regime. And it is that -said the journalist- “the evil tongues” assure that the company only pays 100 dollars to the doctors.

The communicator highlighted that the agreement signed by the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, specifies working conditions and even the requirements for revalidating the professional credentials of Caribbean doctors – whose specialties are unknown – before the competent Mexican authorities. .

“Only those doctors and medical specialists who have revalidation of training studies by the Ministry of Public Education of the government of Mexico and the corresponding professional licenses will be able to participate effectively.”

In addition, the agreement imposes eight-hour shifts a day, in two shifts from Monday to Friday, and alternate night shifts with three evenings a week.

Regarding the evaluation of the service, the journalist assured that the Ministry of Health, headed by Jorge Alcocer, will be in charge of measuring the results of the cooperation, based on the satisfaction of the patients treated and the qualification of the medical practice.

