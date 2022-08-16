AMLO admits receiving formal request from the U.S. to extradite drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

The Mexican government has already received a formal request from the United States to extradite drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, arrested a month ago, according to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the country’s president, on Tuesday, August 16th.

Questioned in his morning press conference about Washington’s extradition request, the president replied that “yes, of course” he has received it.

“I think so, (Foreign) Relations should already have the request and the Attorney General’s Office (General of the Republic) the same,” he said.

His statements come a month after the arrest of Caro Quintero, on July 15 in the northwest of the country, for extradition purposes to the United States, where the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) considers him the most wanted capo .

But the extradition has been delayed because Caro Quintero, founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, has obtained injunctions to indefinitely suspend his transfer to the United States, where he is accused of the 1985 kidnapping, torture and murder of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, special agent of the DEA.

The president denounced the “treacherous interference of the agencies of the United States government” after anonymous statements by DEA agents to the national and international press in which they expressed their mistrust in the Secretary of National Defense.

The president also rejected the information saying that there were about 14 previous attempts to arrest Caro Quintero since 2013, which were hindered by the Mexican authorities.

