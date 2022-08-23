Amber Alert activated for a teenager that went missing in downtown Mérida

Glendi Patricia Heredia Hernández, 17 years old, was seen for the last time on Monday, August in the center of the Yucatecan capital.

Glendi Patricia Heredia Hernández is the name of a 17-year-old girl whose relatives have not heard from her since Sunday, August 21st, so they asked for support from the authorities, who activated the corresponding Amber Alert.

According to the search file, Glendi Patricia was last seen in downtown Merida and so far there is no information on her whereabouts.

The search form issued by the authorities indicates that the last time this girl was seen, she was wearing a short-sleeved pink blouse with a watermelon print, white denim shorts, a gray backpack, and white-rimmed glasses.

Glendi Patricia is slim, approximately 1.70 meters tall, has short, black, wavy hair, brown eyes, and, as particular signs, has a scar on the right side of her abdomen and acne on her face.

If you have information that can be taken, contact the numbers 800-00-26-237, also 9999-30-32-88, which is direct, or 9999-30-32-50 with extension 41164.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments