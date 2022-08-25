Amazon will open new jobs in Yucatan

Amazon will offer new jobs in Yucatan after the multinational announced that it will be creating 900 100% virtual jobs for Mexico, with which Yucatecans will be able to access more and better labor opportunities.

(SECRETARIA DE ECONOMIA).- As a result of the promotional work carried out by the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal to attract investments that generate jobs for Yucatecan families, new vacancies will be opened for Yucatecans to reinforce the world-class service that Amazon provides to its customers in Spanish and English, as well as the service for North America and Mexico.

“We are very proud to be able to continue generating good jobs for all kinds of people all over the Mexican Republic,” said Alejandro Filloy, Director of Customer Service for Latin America.

Amazon Customer Service also announced the launch in Mexico of its labor inclusion program for people with disabilities, as part of its efforts to offer all kinds of jobs for all kinds of people, in a diverse and safe environment where they can grow. The program will have tools to facilitate work from home for people with motor disabilities.

Amazon’s customer service operation in Mexico began in 2020 with 60 employees; today this operation has more than 500 people, distributed in six states of the national territory, including Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Yucatán and Puebla.

Amazon Mexico will offer Yucatecans competitive salaries and a complete package of benefits in addition to those required by law, including private medical and dental insurance from day one. It also offers extended maternity and paternity leave; as well as an excellent work environment with opportunities for growth and professional development. Those interested can apply for vacancies at www. amazon.jobs/Mexico

Those who access a vacancy at Amazon will be joining a leading company in the world with a presence in Yucatan, which every day strives to be a company that focuses on the client and is a safe place to work.

Amazon’s trust in Yucatan confirms the state has become a very attractive place for investment, proof of this is that during the second quarter of this year, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) registered an increase of 1,331.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, making Yucatan occupy the first place among the states with the highest growth, according to data from the Ministry of Economy (SE).

In its report, the federal agency indicated that, in the second quarter of 2022, Yucatan registered a flow of 283.8 million US dollars, the highest figure during the current administration and the second highest since the registry began in 1999. The national value was 21.7%.

