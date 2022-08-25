After two years, the traditional parade will be held again on September 16 in Mérida

The State Government and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), through the X Military Region, announce that, after two years of being suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the traditional parade and the civic-military event will be held in Yucatan again on September 16 as part of the activities to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the beginning of Mexico’s Independence.

“Let’s revive civility and strengthen the patriotic spirit in all citizens of the state,” said the head of the General Secretariat of Government (SGG), María Fritz Sierra, leading the work meeting in which it was announced “Yucatan celebrates the Patriotic Month 2022”, proposal for the program of activities to be held from September 5 to 27, in person.

In a coordinated manner, the current state administration and the Mexican Army will have to add experience, capacities and wills to encourage citizen participation in the tributes to our heroes and in the commemoration of dates that are transcendental in the nation’s history.

In this sense, it was announced that for the first time and in a special way a commemorative act will be prepared for the anniversary of the Consummation of the Independence of Mexico that occurred on September 27, 1821.

The program of activities will start on Monday, September 5 with the raising of our national flag in the Main Square and then continue with the historical dates: commemoration of the Heroic Deed of Chapultepec Castle (September 13) and, one of the most symbolic of the month, the Cry of Independence, on the 15th.

For September 16, the civic-military parade commemorating the beginning of the Independence of Mexico is being prepared, which will be enjoyed again in person in the first square of the Historic Center.

Other activities that will be included are the commemoration of the National Civil Protection Day on September 19 and, to close, the Patriotic Month, the civic action on the occasion of the Consummation of Mexico’s Independence on the 27th.

Fritz Sierra recognized the importance of endorsing our belonging and identity with these activities after two years of a pandemic that prevented the events of the national holidays from being held in person.

Finally, on behalf of the head of the State Executive, Mauricio Vila Dosal, he also thanked the commitment, responsibility, and, above all, the coordination of the various levels of government, the security forces, and the military, naval and civil authorities to work as a team to celebrate the next national holidays in Yucatan, in a completely familiar and safe environment.

The work meeting that took place in the Multimedia Room of the headquarters of the X Military Region had the presence and participation of the Mexican Armed Forces, different dependencies and institutions of the different levels of Government, the Red Cross, and the business sector.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments