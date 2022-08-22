After two years, the Tecnológico de Mérida starts classes on Monday, August 22

Teachers and administrative staff of the Instituto Tecnológico de Mérida (ITM) are already preparing the last details for the start of the new semester period corresponding to the 2022-2023 cycle, which will begin today Monday, August 22, in a completely face-to-face format. where the attendance of just over 5,500 students is expected on the two campuses.

On the subject, the director of the ITM, Hebert de Jesús Díaz Flores, commented that everything is ready for the students to return to the classroom on Monday, so days before They carried out maintenance work on the facilities.

He recalled that this will be the first school year to start completely face-to-face after two years of the coronavirus pandemic because although the previous one ended under this format, there were changes in January in which they returned to the virtual format due to the increase of daily infections.

As for the teachers, he commented that there are around 400 who are ready to teach their classes, since this week they began with the review of the contents and other tools, to start the new August semester on the “right foot”.

