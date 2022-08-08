Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John has passed away today, Monday, August 8th, 2022.
The Grease actress was 73, and she will always be remembered for her iconic role in that movie.
Her husband, John Easterling, posted the news on her official Facebook page, noting that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”
“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he wrote.
“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).
Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”
RIP Olivia Newton-John
