Accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves two dead and eight injured

A crash between two vehicles at the Kantunil junction for the Mérida-Cancún highway caused the death of two people and at least eight more had to be taken to a hospital.
A van that was heading from Mérida to the Cancún highway had an accident, in which two people died, and at least eight more were injured, who were taken to the nearest hospital.
The incident took place at the Kantunil junction, at kilometer 68 of the Mérida-Cancún highway, where two vehicles collided, which caused the death of two passengers by force of the impact.
Apparently, the crash was between a Ranger pick up truck and a Ford Van, the van was hit by the truck at the Kantunil junction, causing it to overturn.
Emergency, security, SEMEFO and investigation agents arrived on site to attend to the accident, as well as transport the injured and lift the deceased.
