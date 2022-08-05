Accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves two dead and eight injured

A crash between two vehicles at the Kantunil junction for the Mérida-Cancún highway caused the death of two people and at least eight more had to be taken to a hospital.

Photo: yucatan.com.mx

The incident took place at the Kantunil junction, at kilometer 68 of the Mérida-Cancún highway, where two vehicles collided, which caused the death of two passengers by force of the impact.

Apparently, the crash was between a Ranger pick up truck and a Ford Van, the van was hit by the truck at the Kantunil junction, causing it to overturn.

Photo: yucatan.com.mx

Emergency, security, SEMEFO and investigation agents arrived on site to attend to the accident, as well as transport the injured and lift the deceased.

