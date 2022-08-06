A tribute to Guns N Roses this month in Mérida

Locomotive Banda Tributo Oficial de Guns and Roses, will perform in Merida on August 18 and 19 in featuring its incredible show directly from CDMX.

At the initiative of Yucatecan businessmen, realizing the series of massive events that have been arriving in recent months in the Mexican southeast, several groups have joined forces with the intention of being part of the entertainment industry, offering top quality shows in the city.

Present at the panel table from left to right at a press conference before the media were: -Edwin Olán (General Director) – TuTicket.mx, -Cristina Cosio CEO – Cocoa Rp Medios, -Héctor Durán (Agency Owner)- Viau Travel, -Anuar Guzmán (Organizer) and Luciano Pérez – from the Smoking Brothers Band.

As part of this initiative, it was decided to bring “Locomotive” for the first time, a band originally from CDMX with more than 12 years of experience with a spectacular show where each of the members is characterized according to the role they play, to present a musical show called “Royal Tribute” and with the aim of fanning the flame of Guns and Roses fans, who are eagerly waiting for the Mérida concert on October 15 at the Xmatkuil Fair grounds.

