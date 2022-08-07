7 new cases of monkeypox detected in Yucatan

According to information provided by the Yucatan health secretary, there are 7 new cases of monkeypox detected in the last 24 hours.
(August 15, 2022).- There are currently 17 active cases of people infected with the monkeypox virus. All of them are being treated under strict health protocols issued by the federal health authorities.
The age ranges of the infected people are from 23 to 44 years old, and they are mostly male.
The 7 cases detected in the last 24 hours are all men, and citizens are urged to take extreme sanitary and healthy distance measures to prevent spread.
The population is also asked to remain calm and not lower their guard, and at the first symptom to go to the nearest health center.
