11-year-old cruise passenger stung by a stingray in Progreso (Watch Video)

An 11-year-old boy, who happened to be a passenger on a cruise ship that docked in Progreso on Thursday, August 11th, was stung by a stingray on the beach right next to the boardwalk.

A child passenger on the Carnival Valor cruise ship who, due to an oversight of his parents, got into the sea, was stung by a stingray that washed up on the shore as a result of the red tide.

The 11-year-old boy cried in pain from the sting caused by the stingray’s tail. He was treated by paramedics from the Municipal Police, who bandaged the injured part and then took him to the cruise ship in an ambulance to be treated by the ship’s doctor.

#DYinforma Niño sufre picadura de mantarraya en Progreso. 🚨🌊El pasajero del crucero "Carnival Valor" fue picado por una especie que recaló a la orilla de la playa del malecón a consecuencia de la marea roja. pic.twitter.com/U7zcUQyyN7 — Diario de Yucatán (@DiariodeYucatan) August 11, 2022

The dangerous part of a stingray is its infamous tail. This spinal blade is also known as the stinger or barb. This stinger is covered with rows of sharp spines made of cartilage and is strong enough to pierce through the skin of a predator.

Municipal and tourism police patrol the beach to prevent walkers from going into the sea.

Few foreign tourists stayed in the port. Most are taken to other tourist destinations.

