Yucatecan brand denounces the Shein platform for plagiarizing one of its designs

Yucachulas is an Artisan Fashion brand with Mexican Design and all its products are 100% created and made in Yucatan
Yucachulas claims that the platform plagiarized one of their designs, which they created in 2017 in collaboration with México a Colores.
The plagiarism of textile designs, artistic and cultural expressions of the Mexican indigenous peoples has been a constant in the world of fashion, a crime that has been denounced countless times.
On this occasion, it is the Yucachulas brand that denounces the Shein company for plagiarizing one of its designs and offering it at a price that denigrates the work of Yucatecan artisans.
On social networks, that the brand makes a comparison of the garment they sell and the one offered by the online shopping platform.
“It is a lack of respect and recognition of the artisans who are dedicated to this work and live from their arts & crafts
In this particular case, we are talking about embroidery.
These types of actioins make the craftsmanship devalued and many people continue to buy from that platform without knowing the real origin of many of the designs they sell. It is a great violation of intellectual property and above all of culture,” Yucachulas denounces.
They explained that the model that Shein offers on its platform is a plagiarism of a personalized design that they made in 2017 in collaboration with Mexico in colors.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Guayabera Fair: July 22 to August 7 in Tekit, Yucatan
To increase national and international networking,.
-
Two thousand pink flamingos hatched in the Ría Celestún Biosphere Reserve
Groups of Caribbean flamingos observed in.
-
You’re still on time to get cheap Cancun flights in late summer
Conventional wisdom would suggest that we’re.
-
Kids riding the CDMX Metro’s roof go viral on social networks (Watch Video)
There is no doubt that young.
-
US President Joe Biden approval rating falls to a record 36%
U.S. President Joe Biden’s public approval.
-
Is Maduro luring in Americans to capture and keep them as bargaining chips?
In early March, after senior U.S..
-
Five oil platforms robbed on one night in Campeche
The facts were revealed on Friday,.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila attends the International Aeronautical Fair of Farnborough, UK
On a trade mission to attract.
-
US National Hurricane Center watching 3 tropical waves east of the Gulf of Mexico
Conditions remain quiet in the Atlantic.
-
The U.S. and Canada demand dispute settlement talks with Mexico
On Wednesday, July 20th, the US.
Leave a Comment