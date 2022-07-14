Yucatan is visited by members of the International Network of Regnum Christi Universities

The competitive advantages and strategic projects that make Yucatán an ideal place to live and invest, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal presented to members of the International Network of Regnum Christi Universities (RIU ), from Mexico and other countries, such as the United States, Chile, Spain, and Italy.

Mérida, Yucatán, July 13, 2022.- During a meeting with the General Assembly of the RIU, which is being held in the territory until July 16, with the presence of campus principals and councilors from the same, Vila Dosal announced what is being done to transform the entity, in favor of the families that inhabit it.

“Our formula here, in Yucatan, is that we make decisions together and that we work as a team, putting aside what makes us different and always thinking about the common good, because we know that united is how we achieve better results,” the Governor stated.

In this framework, the rector of the Anáhuac Mayab University, Miguel Pérez Gómez, highlighted the efforts made by the state administration to improve people’s living conditions, but also to consolidate the region as a place where development and educational quality.

Likewise, the president of the RIU and rector of that institution in Puebla, José Mata Temoltzin, pointed out that seeing what happens in the entity shows that things can be done well, without confrontations, so having it as the venue for this meeting is perfect to continue creating synergies.

From the Anahuac Mayab, Vila Dosal recounted the actions and strategies that he has promoted in these 3 years of management, in the economy, security, environment, health, and mobility, which contribute to the recovery of the state, development, generation of jobs and improvement of quality of life.

He mentioned the teamwork with the Federation, which is reflected in projects such as the Maya Train, which will allow the arrival of more tourists; the expansion of Puerto Progreso, which will reinforce logistics and competitive advantages, or the construction of Parque de la Plancha and the new General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán”, to strengthen medical care.

Among the transformations of Yucatan, it presented the Ie-tram electric means of transport, a new route of the Metropolitan System “Va y ven”, the only one of its kind in Latin America and the first in the southeast of the country, 100% electric, which will connect more than 137 neighborhoods and 100 public service routes, with a faster, modern and sustainable alternative.

The economy is growing at 8.1%, well above the national average; 44,000 jobs have been created, exceeding the 25,000 that were lost during the most critical moments of the pandemic.

“We have achieved very good things together, because, in the state, there is a certainty for more than 200 private investment projects, which represent more than 100 billion pesos, by important companies at a global level, such as Amazon, Accenture, Fincantieri, and Tesla, among others” the governor concluded







