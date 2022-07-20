You’re still on time to get cheap Cancun flights in late summer

Conventional wisdom would suggest that we’re approaching the point where it’s a little late to get a good deal on summer airfare to a popular destination.

But you never know when something might pop up, though, and that’s what we have here. If you book soon, you may be able to get airfare to Cancun at a much lower price than you might ordinarily find.

We found round-trip airfare to Cancun at or below the $300 mark (far below, in some cases) aboard legacy U.S. carriers from numerous cities in the East, Midwest and deep South beginning in August and lasting through the early part of fall.

Are you willing to keep your packing to a bare minimum and fly with just a backpack for the weekend? You could probably snag a fare as low as $160 or so aboard a low-cost airline.

Cancun, of course, is an immensely popular destination for U.S. travelers that is easily accessible from the continental U.S. and full of resorts bookable on points. It’s a great place to visit when the weather back home is cold — but there’s nothing wrong with a late summer getaway, either.

Already taken your big summer excursion but looking for any opportunity to fill out the rest of your summer travel calendar? This could be a deal to jump on before prices go up.

