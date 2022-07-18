Your Must-Know Travel Tips for Hong Kong to Bear in Mind

Hong Kong is certainly worth the visit. Brimming with culture, glamor, and iconic skyline; this city is a treat in itself.

Hong Kong contains a vibe that is hard to put into words. It has a bit of almost everything. With a population of over 8 million people, this city is filled with entertainment for all. Whether you are an old soul who loves to explore ancient temples and cultures or you are a nature lover who adores mountains and beaches; Hong Kong doesn’t fail to impress you.

But if you haven’t been to this city before, it might be a bit overwhelming for you. Thus, having a handful of tips for your Hong Kong transit can definitely ease the journey and help you enjoy the trip to the fullest too.

Top Hong Kong Travel Tips for First Timers

If you are traveling to Hong Kong for the first time, you would indeed be feeling quite thrilled. But the uncertainty rings along with the excitement. From language barrier to visa whereabouts and from accommodation to traveling around the city; there is quite a lot to sort out.

This is where our travel guide tips are here to assist you. Let’s dig right into them.

1. Basic Rules to Understand:

Hong Kong has altered some of its travel rules and it is important to acknowledge them, to avoid any issues during transit.

You get the visa on arrival and the process will be carried out according to the regulations of the Immigration Department of Hong Kong.

Secondly, it is important to carry international debit cards. Clarify all the uncertainties with the card provider beforehand.

It is recommended that you exchange your currency at a bank in Hong Kong to avail better rates.

No minimum currency restriction or requirement is applicable for a visa.

2. Documents to Carry Along:

While traveling to Hong Kong, you must always keep some basic documents along with you. They are:

Carry your original passport along with you. Always have all the contact details of your travel agent and keep your tickets at the easiest access.

Keep 2 photographs along with you.

Your passport must be valid for the next 6 months. It must have a blank page as well.

3. Get an Octopus Card:

When you arrive in Hong Kong, it is recommended that you get an octopus card for your convenience. This is a prepaid card that makes it easier to pay for all types of public transport. It can also be used in several restaurants and shops and vending machines too. In the coming times, this card will be applicable for taxis too.

4. Look out for Happy Hours:

Drinking out in Hong Kong is not cheap. Due to the finest collection of imported wine and beer, it can cost you quite a lot. If you have the budget, you can spoil yourself as you like. But if you are not willing to spend a lot on drinking out, then keep an eye out for the happy hours. These are usually available during the early evening hours. You can easily sip on some of the best drinks for a fraction of the actual price. It is certainly worth it.

5. Learn Some Basic Canto Phrases:

English and Cantonese are the two basic languages spoken in Hong Kong. Although the majority of people do know English, it is suggested that you learn some basic Canto phrases too. For instance, you can learn some basic meal names or you can greet people in Cantonese to create a bond with them.

6. Book your Accommodations Before Arrival:

Always make your accommodation bookings beforehand. Accommodation in Hong Kong is not cheap and it does sum up to a huge amount of money, in the overall travel budget. If you have a long visit, you can opt for a guesthouse. It is recommended that you check licensed guest houses only. On the other hand, you can research budget-friendly hotels too. You must do your homework really well before booking a space. Read through the reviews and be 100% confident before booking a place.

7. Being a Little Conscious is Great:

Although Hong Kong is a very safe place, it is still better to be a bit conscious, especially if you are a tourist. It has been termed as one of the safest places for tourism. But to be safe, you must always be a bit conscious of the people approaching you. Tourists are usually a victim of con activities. Moreover, it is best to keep all your IDs in separate places. Do not put them all in one bag. Lastly, use a safe at your hotel to secure your valuable items. Do not carry them along with you, wherever you go.

8. Don’t Miss out on the Skyline:

While you are in Hong Kong, one thing that you must not miss is the skyline. If you don’t visit the skyline, have you ever been to Hong Kong? It is one of the main tourist attractions in the city and is a treat for the eyes. You can have a look at it from Victoria Peak and the Ozone Bar too. Both the spots offer you a view that will remain with you for years to come.

CONCLUSION:

Hong Kong is an experience in itself. It is an energy that pushes you to experience different versions of yourself and of entertainment. There is something for everyone to explore and enjoy. From couples to families and even for solo travelers; this city is filled with thrill and excitement for all.

To make your trip memorable and smooth, make sure that you keep the above-mentioned tips in mind. Always look up any changed rules for visa or currency exchange before visiting. Get an octopus card for public transport and make sure that you book your hotel or guesthouse beforehand. Lastly, do not miss out on the skyline!

Happy traveling and we hope you have a great time visiting Hong Kong!







