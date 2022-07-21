Xpresion, Artistic Training Center will start the face-to-face and online Summer Course 2022

Xpresion, Center for Artistic Training, always committed to teaching its students and to the artistic, physical and comprehensive development of children and young people in Mexico, will hold its Summer Course 2022, which will begin on Monday, July 25 and August 1, both presential and online.
(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- “At Xpresion we are convinced that in our local talent must be guided and supported, which is why our commitment is to promote the artistic vocation and cultural development of our society”, a statement said.
“We are ready and prepared for the 2022 Summer Course, to welcome children from the age of 4 in two modalities, face-to-face and digital. In the face-to-face course, we observe all the health measures and protocols”. the statement continued.
The classes available are singing, dancing, diction and body expression, acting and musical theater, personal development, leadership, resilience and emotion management.
The online course has the technological and digital infrastructure to teach editing, production, social media, personal branding, lighting, leadership, resilience and emotion management classes.
The course is taught at their two campuses in CDMX and one in Mérida, Yucatán.
Contact Xpresion through a WhatsApp message at 9993491204, for course reports and promotions.
Summer is here! Learn and have fun with us at Xpression.
Facebook: @XPRESIONCENTRODECAPACITACIONARTISTICA
Instagram: @xpresionc.c.a}
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
