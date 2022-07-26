Woman fires gun inside the Dallas Love Field Airport, she was shot and taken to a hospital

A woman opened fire inside Dallas Love Field on Monday before responding police shot her and brought the incident to an end before any bystanders could be wounded, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off at about 10:59 a.m. CT, went into the terminal and ducked into a restroom near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters.

Odufuwa is alleged to have come out in different clothing, possibly a hoodie, and opened fire.

“She produces a handgun and begins firing,” Garcia said. “The most we were seeing now, she was aiming at the ceiling.”

An officer shot the woman in the “lower extremities,” and she was taken to Parkland Hospital, Garcia said, adding that she was the only person to be wounded.

Witness Colby James, 33, a machinist from St. Martinville, Louisiana, said the shooter was wearing a black hoodie and began ranting that she was married to a celebrity who was being unfaithful to her.

“She said he was cheating and she was going to ‘blow the place up,’” James said. “Everybody just took off in separate directions. Everyone just tried to get away from her. There was a lot of screaming.”

