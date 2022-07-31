Vila Dosal and López Obrador held their sixth meeting in Yucatan so far this year

During the sixth work meeting held in Yucatan so far this year, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador endorsed their commitment to continue working together and in a coordinated manner on projects that they jointly develop and that promote the progress of the state, such as the Maya Train, the “La Plancha” Park and the construction of 2 combined cycle electric power generation plants.

With the shared vision of generating sources of employment that contribute to continue improving the economy of Yucatecan families, Vila Dosal and López Obrador followed up on the progress of the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún, both of the Mayan Train, work that will continue to promote the economic reactivation of the state and tourism development.

In the presence of the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adán Augusto López Hernández, Governor Mauricio Vila reaffirmed his support for this project to continue working as a team with the Federation, since it is a work that will translate into benefits for the economy. of the state with the arrival of more tourists to the entity through a fast and comfortable means of transport.

In this framework, the Governor and the President, together with the Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal, and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Crescencio Sandoval González, reaffirmed the teamwork that they have maintained and translates into development opportunities, with these and other plans, that contribute to the well-being of the people, as well as maintaining a close relationship to continue promoting actions and programs that represent benefits for families living in the southeast of the country.

Among the projects that Vila Dosal reviewed with the head of the Federal Executive, was the construction of 2 combined cycle electric power generation plants in Valladolid and Mérida, both the result of his negotiations with the Federation to guarantee the supply of electric power. , as well as the expansion of the Mayakán pipeline to guarantee the supply of natural gas to the entity and help reduce the cost of electricity rates.

