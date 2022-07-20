US National Hurricane Center watching 3 tropical waves east of the Gulf of Mexico

Conditions remain quiet in the Atlantic basin, with no tropical cyclones expected over the next five days.
The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, including one in the Caribbean.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.
The next named storm in the Atlantic basin will be Danielle.
Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. July 20:
What’s out there and where are they?
Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is located northwest of Cape Verde. It’s moving to the west at 17 mph.
Tropical wave 2: Another tropical wave is located east of the British Virgin Islands. It’s moving to the west at 15 mph.
Tropical wave 3: A third tropical wave is located in the Caribbean and extends from the Cayman Islands to Panama. It’s moving to the west at 11 mph.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Guayabera Fair: July 22 to August 7 in Tekit, Yucatan
To increase national and international networking,.
-
Two thousand pink flamingos hatched in the Ría Celestún Biosphere Reserve
Groups of Caribbean flamingos observed in.
-
You’re still on time to get cheap Cancun flights in late summer
Conventional wisdom would suggest that we’re.
-
Kids riding the CDMX Metro’s roof go viral on social networks (Watch Video)
There is no doubt that young.
-
US President Joe Biden approval rating falls to a record 36%
U.S. President Joe Biden’s public approval.
-
Is Maduro luring in Americans to capture and keep them as bargaining chips?
In early March, after senior U.S..
-
Five oil platforms robbed on one night in Campeche
The facts were revealed on Friday,.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila attends the International Aeronautical Fair of Farnborough, UK
On a trade mission to attract.
-
Yucatecan brand denounces the Shein platform for plagiarizing one of its designs
Yucachulas is an Artisan Fashion brand.
-
The U.S. and Canada demand dispute settlement talks with Mexico
On Wednesday, July 20th, the US.
Leave a Comment