US National Hurricane Center watching 3 tropical waves east of the Gulf of Mexico

Conditions remain quiet in the Atlantic basin, with no tropical cyclones expected over the next five days.

The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, including one in the Caribbean.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

This map shows the approximate number of named storms that have passed within 150 nautical miles of a location based on data from 1944 through 2020.

The next named storm in the Atlantic basin will be Danielle.

Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. July 20:

What’s out there and where are they?

Tropical conditions in the Atlantic basin July 20, 2022.

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is located northwest of Cape Verde. It’s moving to the west at 17 mph.

Tropical wave 2: Another tropical wave is located east of the British Virgin Islands. It’s moving to the west at 15 mph.

Tropical wave 3: A third tropical wave is located in the Caribbean and extends from the Cayman Islands to Panama. It’s moving to the west at 11 mph.

