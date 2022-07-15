“Up in Smoke” strong winds bring Cannabis cloud to Colombian city

In Antioquia, Colombia, a supposedly controlled burning of marijuana that was confiscated by the local authorities got out of control and caused an entire town to end up inhaling the fumes due to the strong winds.
(Quinto Poder).- The burning, which was supposed to eliminate a ton and a half of cannabis, was carried out in the vicinity of the Pedro Nel Ospina Battalion, and although no hospitalizations were reported, many neighbors breathed in the smoke from the plant, according to local newspaper Quinto Poder.
“There was a horrible cloud of smoke coming from the battalion grounds, from Pedro Nel Ospina, and a tremendous smell of marijuana that troubled everyone,” said Edilberto Castaño, a resident of Antioquía.
At first, the residents of this Colombian city pointed out the presence of a huge cloud of smoke that was interpreted by the inhabitants of Antioquía as a forest fire, but, when the strong smell reached the city, they realized that it was a marijuana burning organized by the Colombian police.
“Although the authorities sought to burn tons of marijuana to prevent it from being sold among the community, due to the action of the wind, the entire town ended up inhaling cannabis smoke,” Castaño said.
Locals said they were concerned about the inhalation of this psychoactive smoke by children.
However, a resident of Antioquia declared that some people actually enjoyed the authorities’ accident and asked for more fumes.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Prices of Bimbo bread will go up nationwide starting Monday, July 18
The Mexican brand of bread Bimbo.
-
Kanasín students learn and have fun on the Jurassic Trail
Progreso Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi received.
-
Japan and Yucatan strengthen ties
Mauricio Vila, Governor of Yucatan, met.
-
Bodies of Mexican migrants who died in the San Antonio tragedy return to Mexico
After days of preparation and donations.
-
To favor the CFE, the Mexican government blocks European investments in clean energies
At least a dozen photovoltaic and.
-
Iran sends threatening message to Joe Biden
The Iranian military warned the United.
-
Mexican authorities recover US$230 million worth of fentanyl
Mexican authorities announced they conducted a.
-
The first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, who formed half of.
-
Mérida mayor meets with the Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean
Renán Barrera met with the Undersecretary.
-
Progreso received over 72,000 cruise passengers in the first quarter of the year
With more than 72 thousand cruise.
1 Comment on this post
All my dreams go up in smoke… jajajajaja ¡De verdad parece parte de una película de Cheech & Chong!
Leave a Comment