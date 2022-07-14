Two vehicles catch fire in separate incidents in Merida

On Wednesday, July 13th, two vehicle fires were registered in which no injured people were reported, only considerable material damage, one occurred on the Mérida Peripheral and another on the Mérida-Progreso highway.
The first report was that of an Audi brand car that was circulating this morning on the Periferico de Mérida.
The events occurred a few meters from the bridge at the exit to Tixkokob, when the driver of a sedan-type car noticed that fire was coming out of the engine.
The driver of the car immediately parked on the shoulder opened the hood of the car and observed that the flames had increased.
Other passing motorists stopped to help the frightened driver.
With the help of fire extinguishers they managed to put out the flames that threatened to spread throughout the vehicle.
The unit of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene to help put out the fire.
No injuries were recorded.
The second report was that of a truck that caught fire on the Mérida – Progreso highway, and that apparently the fire was caused by a short circuit.
The fire occurred when the truck was heading to the port of Progreso, and suddenly smoke began to come out of the front part of the vehicle, causing the driver to stop on the side of the road.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
