Two thousand pink flamingos hatched in the Ría Celestún Biosphere Reserve

Groups of Caribbean flamingos observed in the Ría Celestún Biosphere Reserve established a new nesting area, where it is estimated that between one thousand and two thousand chicks hatched.

On June 23, personnel from Reversa and the community eco-tourism group “Carey” found the incubation area in an inaccessible place in the Restoration Subzone II, Isla Arena (SZR II), so the count is not exact. .

It is estimated that the chicks are approximately one month old and remain around patches of mangrove that are difficult to access by land, due to the very soft soil of the wetland, and today they are located approximately three kilometers from the coast, near the mouth of the Yaltón canal.

Due to the conditions of the terrain and the fact that the closest community (Isla Arena) is more than 20 kilometers away, there are no feral dogs that could prey on the nests and chicks, which is very good thing.

The Ría Celestún Biosphere Reserve and its allies will continue their monitoring actions to accurately determine the number of individuals born and guarantee their protection, reported the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat).

